Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are one of music’s few remaining power couples. On Tuesday (Oct. 8), he graced the cover of W Magazine, photographed by none other than the mother of his two children.

During his chat with the publication, the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper revealed the moment he realized they’d make the perfect family. “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected,” he detailed regarding their relationship around 2019 or 2020.

Rocky and Rihanna confirmed they were dating in 2020 after being spotted together several times. They walked hand-in-hand at 2019’s British Fashion Awards and teamed up for Fenty Skin’s debut campaign the following year.

Later in the interview, Rocky spoke about which of his two sons resembles him the most. “I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert,” he explained. “Riot’s an extrovert — he’s just like his mom. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin. He got his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me.”

On the topic of his and Rihanna’s first interaction, Rocky shared, “I was kicked out of this nightclub. They [weren’t] giving me no access to it. This is when I’m just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil [Abloh]. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes. She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!’”

Musically, Rocky and Rihanna debuted a remix of “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012, followed by him joining the “Diamonds World Tour” as a supporting act. They also played love interests in the Harlem native’s “Fashion Killa” visual companion.