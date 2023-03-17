Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA, Ashanti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The girls love a full circle fashion moment, and Ashanti just showed major love to SZA for hers. At the BET Awards on Monday (June 9), the SOS creator wore a leopard-print Versace gown with a thigh-high split styled by Nygel Sartorial. The look referenced Versace’s Spring 2002 collection, the same line Ashanti wore more than 20 years ago.

The iconic “Foolish” hitmaker reposted the side-by-side comparison on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Awwww this is so dope! Not sure if it was intentional, but the vibe is super love.” The reaction was genuine and full of warmth; one R&B girly saluting another.

Back in 2002, Ashanti’s look was part of her signature era: chart-topping hits, red carpet moments and dresses that kept the girls in a chokehold. That leopard Versace gown had movement, edge and a certain attitude that matched the moment she was in. Seeing it show up again in 2025, with SZA putting her own twist on it, instantly caught attention.

SZA wore the look mixed with her signature accessories — big auburn curls and a flawless face. Regardless of if it was a deliberate nod or a case of fashion déjà vu, the similarities were undeniable, and the love was mutual.

Ashanti’s repost gave the moment even more charm. Instead of making it a who wore it best moment, she celebrated the looks’ revival. The energy stayed light, and the love felt real. See below how SZA slayed the dress 20 years later!