Babyface Ray is gearing up to hit the road. On Tuesday (Oct. 1), he announced the “Wavy Navy University Tour,” with the name pulling inspiration from his track with Veeze.

The show run is scheduled to kick off at San Francisco’s The Regency Ballroom on Dec. 2. Afterward, the “Family > Money” artist will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Nashville before taking a holiday break. He’ll return toward the tail-end of January for the second half, with shows lined up in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland, among other cities.

Fittingly, the trek is slated to conclude on Feb. 7, 2025 in Ray’s hometown of Detroit. Public ticket sales start on Friday (Oct. 4) at 10 a.m. local time. In the meantime, peep the full tour route below.

The “Wavy Navy University Tour” announcement arrived in promotion of Ray’s latest album, The Kid That Did. The 20-song collection boasted contributions from Fabolous, Rich Paul, G Herbo, BossMan Dlow, Hunxho, and Peezy, among others. Standout cuts included “The World Is Yours,” “Count Money,” and “Delusional.”

Regarding the LP’s title, Ray told “The Breakfast Club” hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, “Originally, I got it from Sauce Walka. It was a quote that he was saying, but I felt like it applied to what I had going on and everything that I [had done] so far in my career. It originally started as a mixtape idea. I wanted to put all the artists that I was dealing with [on it]. It didn’t work out like that, and it turned into an album.”

In that same sit-down, Ray gave props to Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, and 42 Dugg for helping revive Detroit’s rap scene. “It was tough for us at first, but now, everywhere you go, they love us. It feels good right now, but at first, it was rough,” he admitted.