Bad Bunny’s critically acclaimed summer residency in Puerto Rico is coming to an end. But the Un Verano Sin Ti rapper and singer has one more show in his native land — and it will broadcast live around the world.

On Monday (Sept. 15), the man born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio shared an Instagram post with the caption “una más” — which translates to “one more” — to announce the final show of his residency. It’s going down Saturday (Sept. 20) and will be livestreamed exclusively on Amazon Prime, Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

Bad Bunny’s residency kicked off in July and spanned 30 concert dates. Called “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” the shows were held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot — aka “El Choli” — in San Juan. The residency supported his latest and sixth album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which was released in January 2025.

While specific numbers have been hard to pin down, various reports estimate the residency brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. Boosting his hometown was always part of his intended goal. Nine of the shows were exclusively reserved for Puerto Rico residents.

Recently, Bad Bunny revealed why his upcoming “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” would skip mainland U.S. cities. “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world,” said Bad Bunny. “But there was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”