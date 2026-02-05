Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you thought international superstar Bad Bunny couldn’t get any bigger, you’d be wrong. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s entire catalog got a boost thanks to his dominance at the Grammy Awards this past Sunday (Feb. 1).

Bad Bunny won the coveted Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, beating out a talented field that included Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, Clipse, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga, among others. It was the first time a Spanish-language album earned the Grammys’ top prize.

The 31-year-old, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also used his time on stage to express support for immigrants and to condemn ICE. Earlier in the show, while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album, he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out." The moment drew tremendous applause from the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

No doubt thanks to his high-profile wins, Bad Bunny’s music has surged on streaming sites. Billboard reports that the King of Latin Trap achieved nearly 36 million streams — up 117% — the day after the awards show. He also sold over 3,000 digital singles — up 591% — per Luminate. While his catalog of six albums all got a bump, the majority of the sales and streams were for his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album, released in January 2025.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that Bad Bunny didn’t perform at the prestigious award show. It’s not that he didn’t want to. Apparently, he was contractually unable to since he’ll be headlining Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 8).

Not performing was part of a playful moment Bad Bunny shared with host Trevor Noah during the award show. At one point, Noah recited a translated version of the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS title track, “DtMF,” while urging the singer to join him. Bad Bunny gave in and a sung a bar, along with a full band, to the delight of the attendees and viewers.

According to Billboard, it was “DtMF” that saw the biggest uptick in streams, nearly quadrupling in plays from the last week. With the upcoming Super Bowl performance, expect to hear and stream even more Bad Bunny than ever.