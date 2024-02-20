Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Aug. 20), Beyoncé announced her foray into the spirits industry with SirDavis. Breaking the news on Instagram, the pop icon shared an image of herself holding a glass of the new whisky, which notably pays tribute to her great-grandfather Davis Hogue.

In a separate slide, fans got a first look at the bottle, adorned with a golden horse emblem. She captioned the post with lyrics from the COWBOY CARTER track "BODYGUARD": "Davis in my bones." At the time of reporting, the product is available for pre-order at $89.99 per 750ml bottle.

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy and Bill Lumsden, SirDavis combines rye with the smoothness of malted barley, all aged in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The brand’s website touted the whisky as a fusion of “spice with sublime hints of fruit,” and evidently, it’s not just talk — SirDavis has already bagged multiple awards in 2023.

"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," Beyoncé said via a press release. "When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

She continued, “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.”

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault added, "SirDavis is not only a revelatory and exceptional American Whisky, which we are very proud of. It is also a testament of the unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, heritage and innovation shared by LVMH and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.”

SirDavis’ launch followed Beyoncé’s earlier expansions into hair care with CÉCRED. The line arrived with eight products, including a scalp scrub, sealing lotion and treatment mask, among others.