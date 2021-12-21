Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Blue Ivy Carter is hoping her portrayal of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King will resonate with Black and brown women everywhere. Following her and Beyoncé’s appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, “Good Morning America” aired a behind-the-scenes look of the mother-daughter duo recording their lines on Tuesday (Dec. 10).

“Don’t stare at me,” Blue Ivy said, to which the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist responded, “I can’t help it. You’re just too beautiful, girl.” The footage, dated March 2023, showed the two in the studio together. Beyoncé even wipes tears from her eyes at one point: “Give me a second. I can’t believe that’s my baby. That’s so amazing.”

“Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice come out of that character... it was really hard to focus and do my job after that,” the mother of three reflected on the moment. “So, I was like, ‘Hold up, guys. Y’all have to give me a second.’ I have to digest that.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Blue Ivy shared, “It’s just a really amazing experience, and I feel like everybody [who is] a part of this is so helpful and supportive. The director, Barry [Jenkins], is so sweet, and he tells me ways that I can improve. He’s very supportive of me and tells me in the nicest way possible.”

“This is just a great experience for me,” she proudly stated before adding, “I’m just really happy for [the] girls that look like me all around the world [to be] able to watch this movie and hear and see themselves in it.”

Later in the video, Beyoncé remarked that she couldn’t believe “how much [of] a natural [Blue Ivy] is,” which is admittedly hard to believe, considering her daughter’s show-stopping performances during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 20.