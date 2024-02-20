Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cécred is heading to Ulta Beauty. To mark the haircare brand’s first anniversary on Thursday (Feb. 20), Beyoncé revealed that it will be hitting more than 1,400 of the beauty retailer’s shelves starting April 6.

Announcing the big news on Instagram, the pop icon set the moment to “Feeling Myself,” her and Nicki Minaj’s 2014 collaboration. “World, stop,” Beyoncé said as her hair and makeup team stepped in for touch-ups, followed by her finishing the iconic line: “Carry on.”

Ulta is expected to stock Cécred’s launch collection, which includes a clarifying shampoo, scalp scrub, and moisturizing deep conditioner, along with essential tools like a vented paddle brush, parting tail comb, rake comb, and wide-tooth comb. See the video below.

Beyoncé Has Major Plans For Cécred

Accompanying the announcement, Beyoncé spoke with WWD about her goals for Cécred, with continuing its role as an “inclusive force of excellence” being at the top of that list. She also pushed back on the idea that Black founders can only create products for their own hair type, calling it a misconception that “keeps us in boxes.” Instead, the mother of three emphasized that all hair, whether “coily, kinky, wavy, or straight,” has more in common than people think.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,” the “COZY” singer explained. “Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

It’s worth mentioning that Ulta already stocks Fenty Beauty — Rihanna’s multimillion-dollar cosmetics empire — making Cécred the latest Black-owned celebrity brand to expand its reach through the retailer. It will also join Tracee Ellis Ross’ PATTERN Beauty, which focuses on curly and tight-textured hair. Coming off the heels of her latest fragrance, CÉ LUMIÈRE, the 35-time Grammy Award winner could very well be entering her beauty mogul era.