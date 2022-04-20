Image Image Credit Paul Archuleta / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bhad Bhabie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bhad Bhabie has cancer, she revealed on Thursday (Nov. 7) in response to remarks about her recent weight loss.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight,” she penned via an Instagram Story. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.” The “Gucci Flip Flops” artist was seemingly referring to comments made underneath her most recent post on the social media platform.

“I miss the old Bhad Bhabie. She used to be my animal spirit, but now I just feel like she [lost] herself in love,” read one reply with over 2,000 likes. Someone else wrote, “My poor baby [is] losing weight,” while others accused her of being on weight loss drugs.

Bhabie didn’t reveal where she has cancer or any further details. The news was especially unfortunate, considering she welcomed a girl with her longtime boyfriend, Le Vaughn, earlier in the year.

Regarding how they landed on the baby’s name, Kali Love, she told PEOPLE, "It's just [Vaughn’s] mom picked the middle name, and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went good with Kali."

In response to critics debating whether she was fit to be a mother, Bhabie explained, "I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready.’ It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

Career-wise, Bhabie portrayed Jenny in February’s Drugstore June. Directed by Nicholaus Goossen and distributed by Utopia — the same company working on Ye’s In Whose Name? — the Florida native played a cashier at a vape store in the crime comedy film.