Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Big Boss Vette performs during the NY: Supermodels Unlimited Magazine presents: THE UNLIMITED SHOW - NYFW celebrity event on September 07, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The rapper’s cancer journey remained private until she shared a celebratory hospital video.

Her treatment included chemotherapy, which was completed at the start of 2026.

Big Boss Vette is now officially cancer-free after a year-long battle.

Big Boss Vette has officially rung the bell. The St. Louis rapper revealed she survived a private battle with cancer.

The “Snatched” artist took to social media on Monday evening (Jan. 5) to reveal that she was cancer-free. “IF YOU WOULD’VE TOLD ME I’D BE BEATING CANCER AZZZZZZ IN 2026 I WOULDN’T HAVE BELIEVED YOU!!!! WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL,” Vette captioned a video of herself walking down what looks like a hospital hallway, cheered on by supporters that include medical staff. She was rocking a pink hat and a pink T-shirt with “F**k Cancer” emblazoned on the front.

Before she was done, someone played her viral smash “Pretty Girls Walk” for her to strut down to finally ring a hospital victory bell, which denotes a treatment milestone.

Fans were unaware that Big Boss Vette was even sick. According to various reports, she had been battling cancer for the past year.

“Today is one of the best days. My client turned sister finished her chemo,” wrote Vette’s PR rep, Erica Hamilton, on Instagram Stories. “The strongest, most resilient woman I know. You gave God your worries and He answered your prayers. I thank God for allowing you to start your year off with your journey to recovery. We’ll be there tomorrow too so you can ring that bell for radiation. I love you!”

Even during treatment, she was still active and outspoken on social media. In December, she wrote on X, “Embarrassed for what? Life humbled me a few times, but I never folded. Lost people, jobs, love, money… still popped out smiling. You can’t shame somebody who owns their story. I said what I said.”

No matter where Big Boss Vette’s career takes her next, she’s already winning.