Key Takeaways:

Big Sean denied rumors that he is dating someone new following his reported split from Jhené Aiko.

He addressed speculation by clarifying the context of a viral video that sparked the rumors.

The rapper publicly defended Aiko, calling out the negativity directed at her online.

Big Sean is not feeling the “negative things” being said about Jhené Aiko amid rumors of their breakup.

On Friday (Nov. 7) night, the rapper addressed an X post claiming Aiko “cheated” on her ex-husband, producer Dot Da Genius, with him. “On some real s**t, I don’t like this energy,” he quote-tweeted the post. “I don't mind whoever saying wild s**t about me ‘cause I have a sense of humor [and] don’t give a f**k.”

Sean went on to add, “It’s frustrating havin’ people say negative things towards her though. God bless.” Rumors of the TWENTY88 collaborators splitting surfaced earlier in the week, and while neither has confirmed the news, Sean denied having a new girlfriend on Thursday (Nov. 6).

Sean cleared things up after gossip blog No Skips Tea claimed he’d already moved on from the “Sativa” singer following nearly a decade together. The outlet shared a clip of him meeting streamer N3on during a livestream, where a woman could be seen standing close beside him.

“Yeah, unfortunately I never met this person in my life,” he penned in the comments section. In another reply, the Detroit native clarified, “This girl was standing next to [Hit-Boy], who is cut out [of] the video. I don’t know why the f**k she was so close to me, though.”

“I didn’t see it at all ‘til I saw this video and can understand the frustrations,” he continued. “But I don’t even know this person at all.” Of course, Sean didn’t explicitly confirm or deny the actual breakup rumors surrounding him and Aiko.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2016 after years of collaborating together. In 2022, they welcomed a son named Noah Hasani. “Happy, healthy, and everything we could ever ask for and more,” he wrote at the time.