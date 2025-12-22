Image Image Credit Nic Antaya / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean, left, poses with Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons, before the game between the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena on March 25, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Big Sean has taken on a larger creative leadership role with the Detroit Pistons.

His responsibilities now include global fan engagement, cultural partnerships and community initiatives.

The Creatives Across Continents program will spotlight Detroit-inspired art and design in a 2026 retail drop.

Big Sean is the Detroit Pistons’ new Creative Director of Global Experience. On Sunday (Dec. 21), which also coincided with World Basketball Day, the NBA team announced that the “Beware” rapper would be stepping into the role.

According to a press release, Sean will “work closely with the Pistons on future community engagement and global fan development efforts.” There's also a good chance he might take part in some of the team’s “cultural partnerships, international events and other fan experiences.”

“It's been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale,” Sean shared. “Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city's creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports.”

He added, “I'm grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means.” Arguably one of the most exciting parts of their expanded partnership is the Creatives Across Continents initiative, which invites artists and designers to create original work inspired by Detroit Basketball.

In 2026, Sean and the Pistons are slated to release a collaborative retail collection featuring designs from the selected participants.

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he’s a global creative visionary who already brings Detroit wherever he goes,” Detroit Pistons EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys said. “As Creative Director of Global Experience, he brings authenticity, reach and imagination to the Pistons brand. Creatives Across Continents is the next step in introducing Detroit Basketball to the world, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to lead that vision.”

Sean’s love for the city of Detroit — and for the Pistons — is well-documented. On March’s “FTW” with G.T., he spat, “N**gas be talkin' 'bout ballin', I must be a ball hog, get paid by the Pistons / Contract like a bad b**ch, yeah, it keep on gettin' extensions.” The Grammy-nominated rapper also has projects like Detroit and Detroit 2 under his belt.

Sean’s expanded role with the Pistons is more than a title. It is a continuation of his mission to elevate Detroit’s creative scene on a global level. From music to fashion to sports, he is making sure the city’s voice is heard far beyond the 313.