Wrapping up a massive year that included releasing his sixth studio album and announcing his first book, Big Sean says there’s much more in store. In an interview with Complex published on Tuesday (Nov. 26), the “Iconic” rapper shared that he’s already plotting on his next LP and — for fans of his work with Jhené Aiko — a sequel to TWENTY88 is still on the way.

“I’ve been locked in on the second one, but I’m not giving nothing else away,” Big Sean told the publication. Regarding his current thoughts surrounding the unfinished follow-up, he added, “I feel great about it… If they loved the first one, they’ll love this one. I don’t know when it’s coming, though.”

Released in 2016, TWENTY88 is easily one of the best Hip Hop-R&B collaborations of its decade. It hit DSPs with tracks like “Déjà Vu,” “On the Way” and “Selfish,” followed by Big Sean and Aiko sharing screen time in Out Of Love, a short sci-fi film in which they played alternate-reality versions of themselves.

When asked about the sequel, Aiko told Billboard in 2022, “With the first TWENTY88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act and love watching movies. Expect more theatrics on the next one.”

Since then, the pair has collaborated on “Moments” and “None Of Your Concern” from Aiko’s Trip and Chilombo, respectively. The California singer also lent her vocals to the Ty Dolla Sign-assisted “Body Language” on Big Sean’s fifth studio album, Detroit 2.

Aside from “Sun/Son” and “guidance,” fans haven’t gotten much new music from Aiko. However, she did embark on her “The Magic Hour Tour” in June alongside supporting acts Coi Leray, Tink, UMI and Kiana Ledé. The trek is scheduled to wrap up in December, with recently added stops including Toronto, Baltimore, Miami and Memphis.

Big Sean’s Better Me Than You finally arrived in August after a few delays and leaks. The album saw him stepping up to the plate and showed off the talents of artists like Gunna, Kodak Black, Bryson Tiller and more. During his sit-down with Complex, the Detroit native revealed he’s already working on the next project: “I already know what I’m going to do next, and I already know what Imma do after that, too, so it’s just a matter of finding time to get it done.”