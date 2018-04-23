Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean hasn’t dropped any tour dates for his latest studio album, Better Me Than You, but he’s still been giving fans a lot to look forward to. On Wednesday (Oct. 9), Amazon Music confirmed the Detroit rapper will take the stage for “Amazon Music Live” on Oct. 24.

Sean, who is expected to perform at 9 p.m. PT, will be joined by North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the Fellowship Gospel Choir in a nod to homecoming season. Other artists on the “Amazon Music Live” lineup include Jelly Roll, Halsey, and J Balvin, with more to be announced at a later date.

In 2023, Metro Boomin, Lil Durk, and Latto were some of the Hip Hop stars featured in the series. “We created ‘Amazon Music Live’ to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” Amazon Music GM Ryan Redington shared at the time.

Better Me Than You hit streaming services in late August. It contained collaborations with Gunna, Bryson Tiller, Charlie Wilson, Kodak Black, and several others across 21 tracks. Sean teased the project with offerings like “Precision,” “Together Forever” with The Alchemist, and “Yes,” which was joined by a Cole Bennett-directed visual companion.

“The message that I want to be received is that I know everyone’s going through something,” Sean shared with XXL regarding the LP. “Sometimes it’s beautiful. Sometimes it can be a lot. And to me, this project represents when you are going through those times to remember that the reason you’re going through them is because you’re the one that can get through it.”