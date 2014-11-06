Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“I Don’t F**k With You” almost didn’t make it onto Big Sean’s third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, which is wild considering how much of an impact the song had on his career. In a March 5 episode of the “St. Brown Podcast,” the Detroit rapper shared that the track only saw the light of day because of JAY-Z.

According to Sean, the E-40-assisted record came about from him just “f**king around” in the studio. Taking inspiration from Too Short, he explained, “I heard the beat, and I just freestyled that s**t.” Not thinking much of it, he later played the track for JAY-Z and Beyoncé, who interestingly suggested Nicki Minaj would be a great fit.

“I went to their house and was playing them the songs. Beyoncé was like, ‘It’s a little disrespectful. Maybe you should put Nicki Minaj on it for a female’s voice,’” Sean explained. “JAY-Z was like, ‘Nah, it’s hard, though.’ He was like, ‘People gonna get it that you just having fun.'”

He continued, “I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you [are] losing.’ I almost didn’t put it on the album ‘cause I thought it was a little dumb.”

To no surprise, JAY-Z’s instincts were spot on. The Mustard-produced track ended up going to No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart, with the accompanying visual effort — which starred Big Boy, Ye and the late Naya Rivera — having amassed over 390 million YouTube views to date.

“I Don’t F**k With You” was one of, if not, the biggest songs to come from Dark Sky Paradise, which Sean celebrated the 10th anniversary of in February. “I can’t even lie: This [motherf**kin’] album had such an impact on me [and] my family,” he wrote via social media. “I wanna celebrate all year. I owe you all so much! I'm turnt right now!”