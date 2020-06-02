Image Image Credit WWE / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Yachty’s comments about Black Lives Matter being “literally a scam” clearly didn’t go unnoticed, and the organization came back swinging. In a statement responding to his remarks on a March 2 episode of Quenlin Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities,” they accused the rapper of “drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid.”

"His comments are wrong,” BLM told FOX News in a relatively lengthy statement earlier in the week. “They are misinformed, unoriginal, and crafted to please the same people who profit from Black suffering.

"The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us,” they continued. “Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people."

“They had bought mansions, and you probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about Black people and don't follow Black news," Lil Yachty told Blackwell during the airing. While it’s true that the organization purchased a 6,500-square-foot California property for $6 million in 2020, the space, according to AP News, was intended as a “refuge for those grieving loved ones killed in incidents of police violence.”

As for his other claims, the "One Night” artist might want to bring some actual evidence next time — let alone pick a more fitting platform to make them — before taking aim at the movement again.

Controversy aside, Lil Yachty’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities” was arguably one of the most entertaining we’ve gotten so far, largely due to his long history with Blackwell. The two chopped it up about dating, fashion, and more, all while cooking up a bizarre spread that included chicken tenders coated with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, scrambled pancakes, and orange juice, among other dishes.