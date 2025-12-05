Image Image Credit Artwork for Blxst’s “Why” single Image Alt Artwork for Blxst’s “Why” single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Why” showcases Blxst’s emotional range and continues his exploration of romantic themes in R&B.

The release coincides with his five-night residency at The Roxy, celebrating five years of No Love Lost.

The single adds to his 2025 momentum, following the Unreleased EP and October’s “Aye Girl.”

On Friday (Dec. 5), Blxst blessed the masses with a new single titled “Why,” which builds on the tone previously established by October’s “Aye Girl.” The track blended melody-driven production with lines about connection and devotion. The release follows a series of 2025 offerings, including his Unreleased EP.

“You can practice patience, but you can't control the way you feel when I'm away,” he sings on the infectious cut. The chorus later reinforces this theme: “Say you my why, yeah, you my reason why / The reason I don’t chase 'em, no, I won’t go waste my time / … The type that's irreplaceable.”

The arrival of “Why” coincides with his ongoing five-night residency at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The run commemorates the fifth anniversary of No Love Lost, the 2020 body of work that marked his mainstream breakthrough and produced hits such as “Overrated” and its deluxe cut “Chosen.” “The night comes with a simple request: [The] dress code [is] smart casual,” he wrote in his initial residency announcement. “This isn’t about being stiff or formal. It’s about matching the intentionality of the experience.”

Blxst’s rise has included producer credits, visual direction, and a steady expansion of his sound through projects like Sixtape 2, Before You Go, and his 2024 album and short film, I’ll Always Come Find You. He also earned two Grammy nominations for contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and completed his first global headlining tour.

The XXL Freshman alum previously spoke to REVOLT about his songwriting. He attributed his ability to “understanding what makes a hit a hit, but being able to relate to my family and my peers, being able to tell their stories too... being a listener and knowing how to turn that into a song while making the music bright enough that you can dance to it.”