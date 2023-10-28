Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brent Faiyaz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B fans are about to be well-fed, because it looks like Brent Faiyaz is dropping a new album just in time for the fall. On Thursday (July 3), the "Clouded" singer wiped his social media clean and teased an upcoming project.

“ICON,” the cryptic Instagram Story read, alongside a supposed release date of Sept. 19. Faiyaz already has two records slated to hit streaming services soon: “tony soprano.,” named after the iconic “The Sopranos” character himself, and the moodier, more abstract “peter pan.” However, it's still unclear if they'll appear on whatever he’s gearing up to drop.

“I'm really a Don no Datta / But I take care of everybody / Put that on everybody / She say she can't go without me / I don't doubt it, no,” Faiyaz crooned in a snippet of the first-mentioned track.

ICON will arrive at a pretty pivotal moment for the DMV native. His last solo effort, Larger Than Life, dropped in 2023, and while he’s kept a relatively low profile since then, a handful of features have hinted at what’s next. Last year alone, Faiyaz linked with Loe Shimmy and Wizkid on “For Me - Remix” and “Piece of My Heart,” respectively.

WASTELAND, his second studio album, turned out to be a major success, especially for him as an independent artist. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and placed nine tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, with “All Mine” reaching as high as No. 42.

Although details around ICON are still mostly under wraps, one thing’s clear: One of R&B’s most compelling voices is officially on its way back.