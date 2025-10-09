Image Image Credit Gary Gershoff / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper BIA visits SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2025 in New York City and Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BIA isn’t sweating Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty.” On Wednesday (Oct. 8), the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” rapper sat down with HOT97’s Nessa Diab and revealed the diss really didn’t bother her much.

“I knew it was coming because, like, this is rap,” BIA explained. “It's part of the game, you know? It doesn't really make me feel no type of way other than like, it's not true.” She also suggested that Cardi might’ve had help writing the record, specifically from Pardison Fontaine, who’s notably credited on much of AM I THE DRAMA?

“There's things on there that's like, ‘And what am I supposed to do? Keep rapping with Pardison?’ You know I gotta let that go,” the Perico Princess said. “If she wanna get on a stream or she wanna get in the booth with me in real life, and really rap, and do it for real, I would do it.” Watch the clip below.

BIA’s issues with Cardi go back to March 2024, when the Grammy-winning rapper released “Enough (Miami).” Many fans thought the track, which notably samples Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B**ch,” sounded a bit too similar to “FALLBACK” from the Massachusetts native’s REALLY HER.

The following month, the FOR CERTAIN artist seemingly threw jabs at the soon-to-be mom of four on Dreezy’s “B**ch Duh (Remix),” followed by Cardi firing back on GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix).” They exchanged even more shots on social media, with BIA eventually releasing “SUE MEEE?”

Cardi, who’s already sparred with Nicki Minaj and JT since the release of AM I THE DRAMA?, wasted no time responding to BIA’s new interview. Taking to X Spaces, the “I Like It” hitmaker called her “delusional” to think she copied her song idea.

“It’s like, b**ch, I done told you before. You’re not interesting enough for me to look at you,” Cardi said. “You’re not creative. Your music is boring. Everything about you is boring. I don’t care nothing about you. You’re bugging.” She went on to allege that BIA’s “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” was ghostwritten and originally offered to her: “That s**t was sent to me first and I dubbed it.”

Elsewhere, Cardi suggested that BIA should “stop playing stupid and innocent” when it comes to their feud. “I don’t give a f**k how quiet you are,” she shared. “You know what the f**k you [were] doing last year. You just thought that [it] was gonna be easy beefing with me, and that s**t didn’t [go] how you expected.”