Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty” responds to BIA’s “SUE MEEE?” with pointed lyrics and personal rebuttals.

She told “The Breakfast Club” that BIA’s mention of her kids was a breaking point.

Cardi also addresses cheating rumors she believes BIA helped fuel during her marriage to Offset.

Cardi B is never one to hold back, and her long-anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, proves it once again. The Bronx rapper used one track, “Pretty & Petty,” to directly address her feud with fellow artist BIA, a beef that has simmered publicly for over a year. During her recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Cardi opened up about why she chose to air it out on her latest drop.

“Sometimes a girl will come out [to diss me] and everybody’s rooting for her. If you say something back, you’ll look like you’re hating,” she explained to hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Loren LoRosa. But the line she couldn’t ignore came when BIA allegedly mentioned her children. “When my kids grow up one day and they see that, they’re going to ask me, ‘So what you said, what you did?’ I’m not going to tell my kids I took the high road,” Cardi insisted. “I’m like, you see how I violated it?”

The track itself left little to the imagination. Over pounding production by DJ SwanQo and Sean Island, Cardi unloaded a series of sharp jabs, mocking the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” artist’s career milestones and calling out what she views as personal slights. “Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head, bow, I’m dead,” she rapped before continuing with “Do she even got a BET Award?”

The rapper also revealed behind-the-scenes tension that fueled her decision. According to Cardi, BIA spread false rumors about her fidelity during her marriage to Offset. “You was really trying to even mess things up in my home,” she said, adding that she wanted to “get to the bottom” of who was spreading those lies. “I know it was confirmed it was her,” Cardi continued, citing lyrics in BIA’s diss track “SUE MEEE?” that hinted at cheating allegations.

Ultimately, “Pretty & Petty” became Cardi’s chance to reclaim the narrative on her own terms. “I told you, b**ch, I was gon’ reply on my time,” she rapped in the outro. As she summed it up to “The Breakfast Club,” “You thought it was cute to put my kid’s name [out there]. I’m going to get you, and I did it the right way.”