Cardi B and Offset are going through a rough patch in their divorce. On Wednesday (Sept. 25) night, the Grammy-winning rapper took to social media, where she lodged several accusations at her estranged husband.

“A n**ga thinks that they can just buy a b**ch. I love me, s**t, but you can’t buy me no more, motherf**ker,” Cardi said via Instagram Live. “I find it funny that n**gas think they can f**k on anything, but when I start talking to n**gas, you wanna threaten me with taking s**t that I f**king worked my ass off for.”

At one point, Offset caught wind of the broadcast and commented, “You f**ked [someone else] with a baby inside. Tell the truth!” His “Clout” collaborator seemingly addressed the claims on X, formerly known as Twitter: “AND DID!”

“You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games, too. You want to take my s**t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?” Cardi continued elsewhere in the Live. “It’s no fun when mama’s got the gun, right?” Now we’re going to court war, right?”

After that, the Invasion of Privacy artist shared alleged texts between her and Offset. The exchange began with him asking, “[You] don’t want me?” to which Cardi responded, “Not really.” He followed up with, “OK. [You] want somebody else?” and the mother of three replied, “Offset and please.”

The conversation continued with Offset saying, “OK, I’ll leave you alone,” with Cardi hitting back, “Please have a good night.”

It’s a tough situation, especially since the two looked like they were enjoying themselves at Wave’s 3rd birthday party and in the photos Cardi posted to announce the arrival of their baby girl.

Earlier on Wednesday, the New York native attended Paris Fashion Week. She and her stylist, Kollin Carter, sat front row at Paco Rabanne's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show.