Cardi B addressed the claims that she’s relying on brand deals following her latest partnership with SHEIN. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a promotional video for the fast-fashion brand’s holiday sale, though it didn’t come without criticism.

Hopping on Twitter Spaces later that evening, she explained, “People [are] saying I’m surviving off SHEIN deals and brand deals… I want to let y’all know that I can wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and I will have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million.”

According to the Grammy Award winner, the touring offer was made back in September. In screenshots she shared, the deal included $1.1 million per show, $1.5 million for festival appearances, and $65 million for a tour — provided she met the number of dates, which she understandably redacted.

“Mind you, this [is] my off year,” Cardi emphasized. “I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album ‘cause when I announce my album, I know they’re going to up it. You have to move smart like a b**ch. You can’t act hungry, especially when you’re not.”

Cardi hasn’t been performing much in recent years. In May, she surprised fans at Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop at Madison Square Garden with a live rendition of “WAP.” The following month, she took the stage for “I Like It” and “Up” at the 2024 BET Experience concert.

Later in her Twitter Spaces session, Cardi revealed, “I spend about [$3 million] in a month.” While the number might seem staggering, it’s no surprise given the success of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, partnerships with brands like NYX, and her vodka-infused Whipshots, not to mention the other ventures she has lined up for 2025.

Speaking of which, the New York native announced that the upcoming year will see the release of her sophomore effort, though no title or specific date has been shared yet. “Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out — I can’t tell y’all what I’m working on,” she told fans in November.