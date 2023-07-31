Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The microphone from Cardi B’s viral performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas is back on the market.

As first reported by TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 8), the wireless Dynamic microphone is now listed on eBay for $1 million (or best offer). It also comes alongside a “notary letter from the company that supplied the equipment.” Fans may recall that the mic was initially auctioned by Scott Fisher, owner of audio production company The Wave, for nearly $100,000. However, the outlet noted that the sale fell through, and it ultimately went to a new buyer for just $2,550.

Per the new listing, the mic “looks good, but there are some scratches on it.” The seller wrote, “I’m not sure if those scratches came from it being thrown at fans, but please look at all the pictures closely. Any other questions, just ask.”

Cardi B is currently facing a civil lawsuit over the incident, presumably giving the new owner a chance to cash in on the moment. According to TMZ, the seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, even alerted the attorney representing the woman suing the “I Like It” rapper to let them know the mic would be going up for sale. However, they declined to purchase it even after being offered "first dibs."

In the lawsuit, the concertgoer — identified only as Jane Doe — claimed the rapper’s actions during the Las Vegas incident caused “severe emotional distress, shock, humiliation and physical injury,” along with “reputational and emotional harm.” She is seeking damages for assault, battery and negligence.

Responding to the allegations, Cardi B’s attorney Drew Findling stated, “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up.”