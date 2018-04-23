Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is seeing a massive resurgence, thanks in large part to the New York rapper including it on her upcoming sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?

On Monday (June 23), Chart Data reported that the chart-topping collaboration re-entered the Top 10 on the U.S. iTunes chart. “WAP” is one of three fan-favorite tracks making the final cut on Cardi B’s forthcoming project, alongside 2021’s “Up” and her latest release, “Outside.”

As a result, AM I THE DRAMA? is already eligible for platinum certification from the RIAA, having technically sold 1.5 million units in the U.S. before it even officially hits streaming services. Naturally, not everyone loved seeing the Grammy Award-winning rapper include a nearly five-year-old track on her album, but commercially, the numbers don’t lie.

Dropping on Sept. 19, the album artwork features Cardi B in a red bodysuit and fishnet tights. With the title hovering above her, she’s surrounded by crows, including one perched on her sky-high heel. Though the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker hasn’t confirmed any features, SZA wrote, “Lemme send this verse, chile” in the comments section.

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell,” Cardi B said in a teaser video shared on Sunday (June 22). “I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

Her previous album, Invasion of Privacy, made history when it was initially released. It took home Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, making Cardi B the second woman to ever win the category. Fans also got smash hits like the Bad Bunny and J Balvin-assisted “I Like It,” “Be Careful” and “Ring” featuring Kehlani, to name a few.