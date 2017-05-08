Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images, Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Smino Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chance the Rapper is done waiting around. As fans patiently await his long-promised album, STAR LINE, the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped a little something special: “Tree,” his new single with Lil Wayne and Smino.

Just as the title — and its visual — suggest, the song is one giant tribute to marijuana. “I roll up for pretty girls that's on their grind, gettin' paid / I roll up for women who like wine on crystal staircase / And I roll up for any my n**gas that's stuck in that dam,” Chance raps in the opening verse.

He’s later joined by Lil Wayne, who we surprisingly haven’t seen collaborate with the Chicago native since 2017’s “I’m the One.” As expected, Weezy offered a more seasoned take on the pharmaceutical references, with him going on about codeine and Percocet, among life’s other delights.

Smino, unfortunately, gets the short end of the stick here, handling just the bridge and the outro on “Tree.” Either way, it’s still a promising preview of what’s coming up on Chance’s new project. Check out the track’s self-directed video below.

Though STAR LINE doesn’t have an exact release date, Chance has given us plenty of material that might appear on the project. In 2024, he shared “Together” with DJ Premier, “Stars Out,” the Joey Purp-assisted “Bad Boys 2” and “3333.” As for the new year, we got “Quiet Storm” back in January.

Lil Wayne, meanwhile, is coming off the heels of releasing Tha Carter VI. The 19-song effort introduced surefire cuts like “Sharks,” “Hip-Hop,” and “Written History.” As Rap-Up previously reported, Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix for “Banned From NO,” in which she took jabs at Shannon Sharpe and possibly even JAY-Z.