Instagram star and model Chanel Thierry is speaking out for the first time since news of her divorce from DJ Mustard broke earlier in the week. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), she claimed the “Not Like Us” producer pretended to have cancer to keep her from leaving, among other accusations.

“Although I wasn’t going to say anything, being silenced is something I literally fought not to be. This ruling was made back in July,” she penned on Threads. “Now, the week I turn the car back to its owner, all of my business is in the blogs. Of course, I know these things are public info.”

Thierry later addressed Mustard directly: “The fact I knew [you] would be so petty to let everyone know you ‘took the car’ and acted as if my [backed child support] was payment for the car, and it’s not. It’s just that, backed [child support].”

As TMZ first reported, the pair will have joint legal custody of their three kids, with Mustard paying over $24,500 per month in child support. Thierry will get a one-time spousal support settlement of $315,000 plus an additional lump sum of $275,000.

She continued, “You made sure your PR team dragged this play each way to make me look bad for two years, and you are still doing it! Please leave me alone and stop using me for publicity and record sales. Check the date. After he filed in May 2022, he ‘claimed’ to have cancer to make me stay in the house. I left in July. Of course, no cancer.”

Alongside the post were alleged texts from Mustard, in which he claimed, “You should know the thoughts of cancer [are] hard for me. I feel so lost and just helpless.” A separate message from the producer read, “Who the f**k [would] do that to someone that could have cancer?”

As for their divorce, the Faith Of A Mustard Seed artist is keeping a long list of assets, including a 2022 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a 2022 Maybach Benz, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a 1960 Chevy Impala and four motorcycles. He’s also taking full possession of their mansion in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, and several other properties in the area.