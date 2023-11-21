Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Throughout her solo career, Chlöe has consistently pushed herself beyond the boxes people try to put her in, whether through projects like Trouble In Paradise or taking on unexpected acting roles like on The Exorcism. Unfortunately, according to some critics, she just can’t seem to break free from the image they have made of her.

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), the “Have Mercy” songstress hopped on Instagram Live to respond to people calling her "boring." She began, “I saw a couple of tweets today that hurt my feelings, talking about how boring of an individual I am.”

“Boring is good, right? I stay to myself. The reason I stay to myself is because this industry is crazy, and if I was so mixy, I would have self-identity issues. You have to stay to yourself, [and] you have to keep your circle small to save yourself,” Chlöe shared.

She went on to say, “Nobody knows how crazy this industry is. If you all knew what I have been through and you knew the stories, you would be surprised that I’m still even doing this. So, I have to be boring for my mental health. Not that I have to please everybody, but come on. That made me go like, ‘What? I can never do enough.’”

Later, the musician admitted she’d rather be called boring than drink or turn to drugs. “That’s why I’ve got a good head on my shoulders,” Chlöe said, and plenty of fans on social media backed her up in the comments of The Shade Room’s repost.

In August, Chlöe shared her sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise. The 16-song collection contained pre-loved tracks like “FYS” and “Boy Bye,” as well as guest appearances from Halle Bailey, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih and more. Bizness Boi, SG Lewis, Bongo, Go Grizzly and others handled production.