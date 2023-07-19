Image Image Credit Joe Scarnici / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chlöe wowed fans at the 2025 St. Lucia Carnival in a vibrant, feathered costume designed by Natalie Fonrose.

Her Instagram post, which she captioned “feeling like a honey-glazed donut with sprinkles,” drew praise from Kehlani, Shenseea and her sister, Halle Bailey.

The singer’s Carnival appearance highlights a growing trend of U.S. artists embracing Caribbean culture and festivals.

On Monday (July 21) evening, Chlöe unveiled her 2025 St. Lucia Carnival outfit, and much like in previous years, she ate and didn’t leave a single crumb behind.

“Feeling like a honey-glazed donut with sprinkles. Carnival baby!” she captioned the Instagram carousel. Her costume was designed by Natalie Fonrose, who worked on last year’s multi-colored look.

For the festivities, Chlöe went with a more tribal take. The bejeweled piece came in orange, turquoise, red and several other colors, with giant feathers poking out from both sides. “Thick thighs save lives,” Shenseea emphasized underneath the "Have Mercy” hitmaker's Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kehlani simply put, “Girl.” Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson and Melii also praised the singer in the comments section. Take a look below.

Chlöe actually touched down in St. Lucia a few days earlier. Last Friday (July 18), the Grammy-Award winning singer treated fans to some photos of herself underneath a waterfall, going hiking and soaking her feet in a pool. “Was gonna save for a dump but [f**k] it, I’ma post in real time,” she wrote.

The Caribbean islands won over the artist’s heart a long time ago. During an interview with NYLON, she described her time in St. Lucia as “so liberating” and said it helped her feel more free in her own body. “I definitely am going to buy a home there one day,” she added.

Although Chlöe hasn’t released any new solo music since last year’s Trouble In Paradise, she has been working on her acting résumé. In April, the musician revealed that she wrapped up filming a new movie, presumably the Malcolm D. Lee-directed Help.

"I put so much love, blood, sweat and tears into this character," she penned after spending two months shooting in South Africa. Earlier this year, Chlöe voiced the role of Maxine in the animated film Sneaks.