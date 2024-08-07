Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chlöe and Halo have more in common than just being related to Halle Bailey. On Monday (April 7), the “Have Mercy” singer tweeted that she and her nephew are twins, and after seeing their side-by-side resemblance, the internet wasted no time cracking jokes.

“He’s my twin, sorry sis,” Chlöe captioned her and Halo’s baby pictures. Funny enough, they really do share a lot of features: the same bright eyes, button noses, and at least at the time the photos were taken, similar hair. Once you see the similarities, it’s truly impossible to unsee.

“The auntie is the baby,” someone commented underneath the post. Another person wrote, “It’s Chloe x Halo now. Put him in the studio,” which isn’t the wildest suggestion, considering how long it’s been since the sisters’ Ungodly Hour. “Meanwhile, both look like Swae Lee,” a separate reply read.

“It's crazy how our kids can look like siblings, even aunts [and] uncles,” penned one user. Someone else argued, “Babies [are] always stealing their auntie faces!”

Fans also got a glimpse of just how much Halo takes after Halle when she uploaded her own baby photo on Saturday (April 5). As for DDG, who shares the boy with The Little Mermaid star, he reposted his throwback pics back in January.

Chlöe Loves Auntie Life

Chlöe has been vocal about her love for baby Halo since the day he was born — and probably even before that. In an interview with Hello Beautiful, the singer opened up about feeling “pressured by society” to settle down and have kids, but how becoming an aunt helped ease that. “I can have a little bit more time because I have the best nephew in the world, and it’s like I get [the] best of both worlds,” she told the publication.

Some fans might also remember that the Trouble In Paradise artist was the one who bought the bracelet with Halo’s name engraved on it. Yes, the same one seen on his wrist in the first photo Halle ever shared of him.