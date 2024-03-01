Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chlöe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chlöe shut down speculation that she's pregnant following her appearance at the 2024 Fashion Awards on Monday (Dec. 2) night. For the event in London, she wore a latex corset and matching belle skirt by Atsuko Kudo, followed by a leotard during her performance with sister Halle Bailey. Later, the In Pieces singer changed into an “end-of-the-night outfit” for the afterparty, which included a fur shrug and a black dress.

“I’m not pregnant. That’s that thick [figure],” Chlöe said on TikTok Live while showing off the look. Responding to another user on the platform, she lightheartedly remarked, “No, I’m not pregnant. Get a grip. It’s called fashion.” Luckily, the comments didn’t bother the artist, who, after a while, noted, “I don’t blame y’all. You’re just inquiring. I don’t really care.”

In her August cover story for HelloBeautiful, Chlöe shared how being an aunt to Halo — Halle and DDG’s son — gives her the “best of both worlds” between career and parenthood. Regarding the societal pressures of having children at a young age, she simply stated, “I can have a little bit more time because I have the best nephew.”

“I had a really great time,” Chlöe said of her show-stopping set at the 2024 Fashion Awards. She and Halle took the stage for a live rendition of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody” before segueing into “Want Me” from her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. The “Treat Me” hitmaker added, “It was good to be performing together on stage again. We were doing the moves together.”

Chlöe further detailed how the spectacle came together in just under 48 hours: “We flew in Sunday, had fittings, rehearsals, [but] we learned it when we got here in London less than two days ago.”

Music-wise, Trouble in Paradise came out in August with pre-release singles “Boy Bye” and “FYS.” The 16-song collection also featured Ty Dolla Sign, YG Marley, Anderson .Paak, and Jeremih. Though the album didn’t do as commercially well as 2023’s In Pieces, which debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 chart, many fans are still hoping for Chlöe to hit the road.