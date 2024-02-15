Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chow Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sexy drill is taking over the globe, according to Chow Lee. On Monday (Sept. 23), the “ms.beautiful V” creator spoke with Billboard about creating the subgenre alongside Cash Cobain and Lonny Love, as well as its growing influence.

When asked about the inspiration behind sexy drill, Lee told the publication, “It was kind of a natural part of our creative process. We talk about women and Cash is the mastermind behind the beats. I’ll give him a song to sample, or he’ll sample something. He’ll type in YouTube and ask like, ‘Give me a song to sample?’ Then, he’ll sample it. S**t, we’ll just rap on it.”

Cobain produced much of Lee’s latest album, SEX DRIVE. In addition to pre-loved tracks like “swag it!” and “act bad twin!” the 19-song effort contained contributions from AJ Tracey, Roy Woods, Flo Milli, Sleepy Hallow, Bay Swag and Anycia.

On working with the London native on “im not really spiritual!” Lee emphasized, “It shows that everyone from different places can get on sexy drill. Like Tracey is on there. He’s from the U.K. It’s a universal thing. It’s past New York at this point.”

Of the project itself, the New York rapper said, “A slizzy summer is being outside. It’s a lifestyle. It’s catering to the women, having fun and being yourself. Not being a bozo while handling your business at the same time.” He continued, “I’m trying to keep it PG-13, but it speaks for itself.”

Lee is slated to perform at 2024’s Rolling Loud Miami on Dec. 13 — just a day before Cobain will take the stage. The 10th anniversary event was announced back in August, with Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti serving as headlining acts.