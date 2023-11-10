Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is nothing but grateful for everyone who has taken part in the “Residuals” verse challenge. On Wednesday (March 12), he took a moment to express his “thanks and love for everyone” who has participated so far.

“I'm glad it's giving people the opportunity to be seen and heard,” Brown wrote via his Instagram Stories. He later added, "Real R&B isn't dead, and I thank you for showing me that." It’s a sentiment echoed by plenty of artists — Muni Long being one of the most recent — time and time again.

Tank, Rileyy Lanez, Jacob Latimore And More Have Participated In The Challenge

For anyone hasn’t been keeping up with TikTok, the challenge started with R&B singer Tank. “I issue you a challenge in honor of [Chris Brown’s] 11:11 being the best R&B album in the world and ‘Residuals’ being the best R&B song in the world,” he wrote before laying down what’s easily one of the best verses to come from the viral moment.

Since then, WanMor, Mario, Trevor Jackson, and Jacob Latimore — whose take on the challenge seemed to hint at his breakup with Serayah — have been reminding everyone that men still bring plenty to the genre. The ladies have held their own, too, with Rileyy Lanez, Yelly and more offering a much-needed women’s perspective.

Chris Brown Plans On Touring In 2025

Elsewhere in his Instagram post, Brown gave a promising update on his next trek, and from the looks of it, he’ll be hitting the road pretty soon. “I see all y’all in my comments asking about the tour dates,” he wrote before assuring fans, “They [are] coming.”

The “No Guidance” hitmaker spent much of the past summer embarking on his “The 11:11 Tour.” It obviously spawned quite a few viral moments, including the $1,111 meet-and-greet photos and him singing in mid-air after a harness malfunction.