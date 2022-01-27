Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is suing Warner Brothers for $500 million over Investigation Discovery’s Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The “Privacy” artist says the docuseries falsely accuses him of being a “serial rapist” with a history of abusing women.

“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth,” Brown’s attorneys stated in the lawsuit filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (Jan. 21). “Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer further alleged that Warner Brothers went ahead with the docuseries even “after being provided proof that their information was false.” The legal filing obtained by Rolling Stone read, “Their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited repeatedly but was, in fact, a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and an aggressor herself.”

According to the court documents, Jane Doe filed a “frivolous civil lawsuit” against Brown in January 2022, alleging sexual assault and battery. The claims “were determined to be entirely fabricated,” which subsequently prompted her attorneys to withdraw and the case to be dismissed in August after a Miami Beach Police detective discovered text messages “that exposed her dishonesty.”

If he wins, Brown plans to donate “a portion” of the $500 million in damages to “survivors of sexual abuse.” It is also worth mentioning that the singer’s controversial history caused a bit of uproar ahead of his scheduled performances in South Africa in December 2024.

“This case is about protecting the truth,” defense attorney Levi McCathern stressed. “Their actions undermine not only Mr. Brown’s decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence.” At the time of reporting, Warner Brothers has not issued any statements addressing the Virginia native’s allegations.