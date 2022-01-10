Image Image Credit Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cordae, Ye and Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cordae’s long-awaited third studio album, The Crossroads, is dropping on Friday (Nov. 15). Ahead of its release, the former YBN member shared the full tracklist, which spans 16 songs with features from Ye, Ty Dolla Sign Anderson .Paak and more.

The project will fittingly open with “Intro” before making its way into records like “06 Dreamin” and “Back On The Road” featuring Lil Wayne, the first of two collaborations between him and Cordae on the LP. Other joint efforts to look forward to include the Juicy J-assisted “Neva See It” and “Don’t Walk Away” with Ravyn Lenae and Jordan Ward.

Containing a guest verse from Joey Badass, “Syrup Sandwiches” joined pre-release offerings “Mad As F**k,” “Summer Drop” and “Saturday Mornings” earlier in the month. The first-mentioned track arrived with an accompanying music video in which the two artists roam the streets of New York. See the full tracklist below.

During the “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Cordae described The Crossroads as his “best work yet.” He explained, “My whole motto, like I was telling you earlier, has just been pushing that pen. Production-wise, I think this is my most tasteful beat selection out of all my previous projects. There are some songs where I rewrote the verses eight times. I might just end up going to the very first verse, but the fact is I at least wanted to push my pen to see if I could take it further.”

The forthcoming project will mark Cordae’s first album since 2022’s From a Birds Eye View, which landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its features included the likes of Lil Durk, Eminem, Roddy Ricch and Gunna, while production was handled by Boi-1da, Cardiak and Hit-Boy, to name a few.

In the interim, the Maryland-based rapper welcomed a baby girl with championship-winning tennis player Naomi Osaka.