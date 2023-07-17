Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG and Halle Bailey are no longer together. The "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper broke the news himself on Thursday (Oct. 3) night through an Instagram Story.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote via the platform. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” DDG continued. “We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.” At the time of reporting, Bailey hasn’t publicly addressed the split.

DDG and Bailey hard launched their relationship in 2022, followed by the pair's red carpet debut at the BET Awards. However, their romance hasn’t been without scrutiny, especially in the moments leading up to the release of 2023’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake, in which the singer and actress played the titular role.

During a cover story with Cosmopolitan, Bailey described DDG as her “first deep, deep, real love.” She explained, “That’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘Whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

“We’re best friends. We’re surprisingly very alike and we can kick it. She’s very fun and a funny person,” DDG similarly shared with REVOLT that same year. “We can not act like boyfriend and girlfriend — which we do because we display PDA and stuff — but beyond that, we can chill, and that’s the best part.”

The two artists secretly welcomed their first child, Halo, toward the end of 2023. “I think it was more so [that] people [were] already giving us negative vibes,” DDG said of their decision to keep things under wraps.

Musically, Bailey graced fans with “Because I Love You” in August. The accompanying visual, which has garnered 3.2 million YouTube views to date, served as a follow-up to March’s “In Your Hands.” Prior to that, she joined forces with Chlöe and DDG on “Want Me” and a re-release of "If I Want You,” respectively.