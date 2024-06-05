Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG has had enough of social media critics. On Saturday (Sept. 21), the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” hitmaker responded to people upset that he brought his son Halo onto his livestream.

“This s**t is killing me. Why do they have this child on stream?” wrote one Twitter user, to which DDG swiftly responded in a since-removed tweet, “Because I was on stream working, making this thing called money, but I’m also a present dad watching my son. It’s called multitasking. Now, where’s your dad?”

In a separate post, he challenged the disrespectful stan accounts to show their faces. “Y’all lil’ fan pages gon’ have to drop selfies along [with] the hate. S**t ain’t fair, [for real]. Take pride in yo’ ugliness,” the Michigan native stated.

DDG pushed back against naysayers in the past for their comments about his son, and the criticism has only ramped up since he and girlfriend Halle Bailey showed Halo’s face. In July, the couple shared photos of the baby boy — without pixels covering his face — from their vacation in Italy.

“I have to realize that my son is richer than them, and he has a more successful life. He’s in Italy at 6 months [old],” the YouTuber-turned-rapper said in response to negative remarks.

Interestingly, Bailey also addressed the hate on Saturday. “I’m so tired of people thinking it’s OK to talk about my career and my child. Leave us alone,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet before urging critics to focus on themselves instead. The songstress added, “God will continue to cover and protect my family.”

In August, DDG added Bailey to the updated rendition of “If I Want You” from 2022’s It’s Not Me It’s You. It followed “Trickin’,” which also debuted that month, while songs like “copy my drip” and “she ain’t leaving” arrived the month prior.