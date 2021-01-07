Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since her breakthrough, Doja Cat has possessed a unique place in pop and Hip Hop that few artists can even come close to. She can sing and rap incredibly well; however, beyond the many accolades, the “Agora Hills” star has also delivered more sultry moments than anyone can keep track of.

Starting with the obvious, the Los Angeles rapper's Instagram Lives alone are enough to send timelines into a full meltdown. We've also been blessed with sexy cuts like "Streets," the unapologetically titled "Cyber Sex," chart-toppers like "Kiss Me More" and a long list of red carpet looks that prove she knows how to make an entrance in fashion, too. With that being said, Rap-Up compiled a list of Doja Cat's sexiest moments in no particular order. Check those out below and thank us later!

1. The “Streets” Video Brings The Silhouette Challenge To Life

Doja Cat’s “Streets” soundtracked one of TikTok’s more risqué and viral moments: the silhouette challenge. With stars like Cardi B, Normani and others setting the app ablaze with the red-light filter and a doorway, the Hot Pink artist gave the trend a proper nod in the song’s official video. At one point, she posed in a shop window display before the screen was drenched in red, with her silhouette hypnotically taking over. Like actor Kofi Siriboe in the visual treatment, we couldn’t look away.

2. The 2023 VMA Awards

Easily one of the sexiest nods to her fourth album, Scarlet, which features two spiders on the cover, Doja Cat hit the 2023 VMAs red carpet in a cobweb-inspired dress. The barely-there crochet number from Monse didn’t leave much to the imagination. She fittingly paired it with a nude thong, clear pumps and spider-like lashes.

3. Doja Cat Celebrates Independence Day Topless

Doja Cat almost bared it all for Independence Day in 2023. In a photo dump shot by celebrity photographer Jacob Webster, the “Say So” star is seen with two perfectly placed dollops of whipped cream and cherries covering her chest. In another, she wore a star-spangled micro bikini and mustard on her chest. It was a very sexy and patriotic moment, to say the least.

4. The “Need To Know” Video

Before officially landing on Planet Her, Doja Cat took a detour into outer space with her “Need to Know” video. In the nearly four-minute clip, the underwear-clad rapper, painted entirely blue, played out a space traveler’s alien fantasy while belting out lines like, “Baby, come throw the pipe / Gotta know what it's like.”

5. Doja Cat Performs “Wet Vagina” At Coachella 2024

Doja Cat’s headlining Coachella 2024 set had no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, but her live rendition of “Wet Vagina” might’ve taken the crown. She launched into the Scarlet offering in a bikini and sheer tights before a swarm of dancers joined her in the muck. Few in the crowd could’ve predicted the literal dirty dancing, but covered in mud and grime, she understandably ended the night right there.

6. The “Juicy” Video

There are a lot of sexual innuendos and plenty of Doja Cat dancing like no one’s watching here, and we’d expect nothing less from a song titled “Juicy.” Aside from the scene where she’s twerking as a halved watermelon, the Tyga-assisted effort also saw the star censoring her booty with a cherry and, oddly, strutting around as a grape-themed lucha libre.

7. The 2024 Met Gala

Doja Cat took the wet T-shirt trend to new heights at the 2024 Met Gala, ultimately resulting in one of the night’s more sultry and talked-about looks. She hit the red carpet with one arm across her chest and the other tugging up the hem of her dress, which was soaked — well, coated in hair gel, as she later revealed — to give it a rather see-through, clinging effect.

"So, I know that people are gonna do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton," she told Entertainment Tonight regarding the event’s Garden of Time theme. "I wanted to do a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless, and it felt very poetic to choose this. I knew it wasn't going to blend in too much, and I don't really like to blend in."

8. Hitting The “Scarlet Tour” Stage In Her Lingerie

Fans who attended the European stretch of Doja Cat’s “Scarlet Tour” were treated to a show not even her performance at the “Victoria’s Secret World Tour” could rival. At one point, she hit the stage for “Need to Know” wearing nothing but lingerie and white knee-high heels. Go ahead and take our money, please!

9. Jack Harlow And Doja Cat Turn Up The Heat In “Just Us”

Among what felt like nearly a dozen celebrity cameos in "Just Us," one of the most entertaining moments came courtesy of Jack Harlow getting steamy with Doja Cat, who also handled the record's flirtatious second verse. Matching the Louisville rapper's black turtleneck with a little red dress of her own, the pair's energy is hard to miss, especially during the few slow-burning bar and kitchen scenes.

10. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By now, it’s no secret that Doja Cat loves a skin-baring moment, but she also knows how to make it high-fashion. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she took home the Top R&B Artist trophy, the “Kiss Me More” creator arrived in a chest-baring Schiaparelli gown. To keep it at least somewhat awards-show friendly, she paired her gold pasties with a sheer bandeau that wrapped around her bust before forming a train.

11. Doja Cat Almost Bares It All In Her “Attention” Video

“Look at me, look at me, I'm naked,” Doja Cat rapped in 2023’s “Attention,” and in the video, she meant it. Between topless moments and scenes where she roams Los Angeles in a crop top and leather jacket, the most indelible shot landed with Doja Cat fully nude and drenched in blood. Without a doubt, it was one jarring and unforgettable way to usher in her Scarlet era.

12. Doja Cat Weaponizes Sex Appeal, Literally, In French Montana’s “Handstand” Video

A video with Doja Cat and Saweetie would be sexy even if the two were lying in the sun — see: “Best Friend” — but they put on quite the show for French Montana’s single “Handstand.” The post-apocalyptic visual saw Doja rhyming “sex symbol” and “sexual,” followed by her unleashing gleeful chaos with a machine gun bra midway through the Edgar Esteves and Jon Primo-directed effort.