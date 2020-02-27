Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite gracing fans with Scarlet and its expanded edition, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, within recent years, Doja Cat is already in the process of putting the finishing touches on her next project.

In a now-deleted post on Monday (Nov. 11) night, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared song titles from what fans believe to be her forthcoming fifth studio album, including “[her] favorites” like “Cards,” “Acts of Service,” “Make It Up,” “Did I Lie” and “Crack.” The rest of the 13-track collection was rounded out by “Break My Heart,” “Anything,” “Aint News,” “Turn the Lights On,” “Slow Burn, “Wood Holly,” “Take Me Dancing” and “Appreciation.”

“Songs are in no particular order,” Doja penned on X. Regarding the names themselves, she also tweeted, “Five love languages” — presumably referencing acts of service, quality time, receiving gifts, words of affirmation and physical touch.

In October, the “Say So” artist sent fans scouring for clues after she uploaded the word “album” on the social media platform. To date, the post has over 135,000 likes and nearly 6,000 comments, with one particular user urging, “Let’s get a date.”

2023’s Scarlet served as home to “Paint The Town Red” and “Attention,” both of which were nominated at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Other cuts from the body of work included “Demons” and the TikTok-viral “Agora Hills.”

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja Cat said of the LP in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”