Luxury designer Don C is known for his impeccable Just Don collection, a staple in fashion and Hip Hop communities. During a new interview of the “Ghetto Runways” podcast, he shared a never-told story about how his friends and fellow cultural icons Virgil Abloh and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were discovered and met.

John Monopoly, who many know as West’s current manager, is largely responsible for the growth of many of today’s biggest cultural figures. During the interview, Don C explained, “John put me on, put Ye on, and put Virgil on. And John intentionally introduced me to Ye and Virgil... At 14, 15 years old, this man John Monopoly is like, ‘Man, I got a cousin man, he into fashion, if he add some sh*t to what you doing Ye, you gonna be on another level.’”

One fan stated, “John needs to get his flowers without him we may not have experienced the genius of this collective.” Someone also expressed, “He been a visionary.....keep innovating Big John....the portals is opening.”

Monopoly is not one to parade his accomplishments, but the idea that he was able to connect cultural gamechangers like Don C, Ye, Abloh, and Ibn Jasper is quite amazing. Don C also told the story around the infamous photograph of the crew that was mocked on one of the most popular episodes of Comedy Central’s South Park.

The talented collective is responsible for birthing Fear of God, Off-White, Yeezy, Just Don, and countless other brands that have helped shape fashion for youth culture since Ye’s ascension into the rap game.

Earlier this year, Monopoly went viral after he called Kai Cenat to resolve issues related to Ye, following Cenat's review of the clothes he had sent him. The back-and-forth initially escalated, but it eventually returned to a calm state as they were able to hash out their thoughts.

Check out the full episode of Don C on the “Ghetto Runways” podcast below!