Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images and James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump, Taylor Swift Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Donald Trump is known for speaking his mind. Following what many believe was a loss in his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he is back with some spicy takes regarding Taylor Swift on his social media platform, Truth Social.

As soon as the debate was over, Swift shared a lengthy post endorsing Harris for president of the United States in the 2024 election. On her post, she claimed, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

The pop singer continued, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

After catching wind of the post, Trump told Fox News, “It was just a question of time. She couldn't […] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him." He even went further to say, he is "not a Taylor Swift fan."

On his app Truth Social, he exclaimed, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps. His friend and longtime supporter Elon Musk shared, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Swift has yet to respond to either person.

The songstress is known for her work with Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and her outstanding catalog spanning across almost two decades. As of late, she has been a huge storyline within the NFL due to her relationship with podcast star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.