“I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid,” Drake famously rapped on “Emotionless.” For years, the Toronto native kept his private life — especially his son, Adonis Graham — out of the spotlight, which makes sense given how much attention fans pay to his every move. However, since officially introducing the world to his child with Sophie Brussaux, Drake has made a pretty clear point he’s not just one of rap’s biggest stars, but also one of its proudest dads.

We’ve seen Adonis courtside with Drake at Toronto Raptors games since he was little, and as he’s gotten older, their bond has shown up in even more ways. He notably starred in his dad’s “8am in Charlotte” music video, and the Grammy Award winner returned the favor for Adonis’ “My Man Freestyle” visual companion. That, plus all the moments they share across social media, make it obvious that being a dad is front and center for Drake.

Of course, there’s a laundry list of things the “Hot Bling” hitmaker is known for: record-breaking hits, sold-out stadiums and captions for all the Instagram baddies. If there’s one title he wears best, though, it’s being a father. On that note, here are 11 of Drake’s cutest dad moments.

1. His “8am in Charlotte” Music Video

“8am in Charlotte” added another entry to the Canadian hitmaker’s beloved timestamp series, arriving in the days leading up to For All The Dogs. The clip opens with Drake asking his then-five-year-old son about the “beautiful piece of artwork” he sold him. The drawing shows a goat running from monsters, and a burning flower in the way, Adonis explains.

The goat’s name, naturally, is Daddy Goat. “That makes perfect sense to me,” Drake replies. Adonis notably shows up a few more times in the video — mostly dancing — while his dad reminds the world why he’s one of the best to ever do it.

2. Capturing Three Generations In One Photo

Drake celebrated Father’s Day 2024 by sharing a family moment with his dad, Dennis Graham, and Adonis to his millions of followers. The trio spent some downtime in the countryside riding dune buggies, and since the Views artist picked up a $15 million Texas ranch around the time, they fittingly wore cowboy hats. “Three generations. Happy Father’s Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons,” he captioned the post.

3. Taking Out Adonis’ Braids

Lil Yachty jokingly accused Drake of “acting like you’re braiding his hair for the internet” in the comments section, but in reality, he was unbraiding Adonis’ hair in the photo above. The “One Dance” artist was in full dad mode while Adonis patiently sat with a basketball on his lap.

4. Celebrating Adonis’ 7th Birthday

Even having the biggest rapper in the world as your dad doesn't change the fact that, as kids, we all love SpongeBob. To celebrate Adonis turning 7 years old, Drake threw his son a birthday bash inspired by the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. He shared two snaps of them surrounded by all things Bikini Bottom: jellyfish, flower-shaped clouds and more.

5. Their “Sundae Conversation” With Caleb Pressley

Probably one of Adonis’ earliest interviews — and definitely his most brutal — was for Caleb Pressley’s “Sundae Conversation.” He got hit with questions about whether he was "being mean," if he could read (and whether having a “better dad” might help). On the other hand, Pressley asked Drake if his son ever “tries to c**k-block" him just to protect his inheritance. All jokes aside, the whole sit-down was adorable and hilarious.

6. Spending Christmas With The Family

Christmas at The Embassy looks pretty cozy. In 2023, Drake posed for a holiday photo with his mom, Sandi Graham, and Adonis. Funnily enough, he wore a long-sleeved tee that appears to feature another one of his son’s art pieces. After being on the road for most of the year with the "It’s All A Blur Tour," settling in for some family time was probably the best gift of all.

7. Sitting Courtside At A 2022 Lakers-Raptors Game

The father-son duo got some front-row entertainment courtesy of The Raptor during the Toronto team's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2022. The rapper was clearly having a great time, and judging by Adonis’ face, he was having just as much fun.

8. Adonis’ “My Man Freestyle” Music Video

It’s worth noting that Adonis isn’t exactly a child prodigy like North West, or at least he wasn't when "My Man Freestyle" dropped. On "My Man Freestyle,” he even raps, “I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad / I am going to my house, see my dad.” For his sixth birthday, the loose cut got a video treatment, in which he and Drake share some father-son time at a post-game conference. Side note: the OVO Athletic Centre looks like a seriously good time.

9. Watching Adonis Play Soccer

Apparently, not even plaques, hit singles or sold-out tours compare to watching your kid play soccer. Drake posted up on the sidelines in a cream T-shirt and brown trousers, proudly watching Adonis — who wore a No. 25 jersey — do his thing. “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies,” he captioned.

10. His 2021 Billboard Music Awards Speech

The chart-topping talent brought a very special plus-one to accept the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards — and no, we’re not just talking about his parents. Adonis joined him onstage during his speech. "I want to dedicate this award to all [of] my peers," Drake started.

He continued, "All of your decisions and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trynna figure out what I should do next, so thank you. To my beautiful family..." At that point, Adonis burst into tears and tried to make a quick getaway, but Drake scooped him up for an emotional hug: "Hey, wait, wait, wait…I want to dedicate this award to you."

11. Sharing A Laugh With Adonis At A 2022 Clippers-Raptors Game

The two boys shared a quick laugh at Toronto Raptors’ game against the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena in 2022. Their courtside moments are honestly too adorable.