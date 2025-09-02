Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake wants fans to know his abs are very much real. On Tuesday (Sept. 2), the rapper and Bobbi Althoff sat down for the premiere episode of her “Not This Again” podcast, where he addressed speculation about having gotten ab work done.

Around an hour in, Althoff asked if he’d ever had “a procedure,” specifically an “ab one.” Drake replied, "No." The influencer-turned-podcaster then questioned whether the procedure itself was even real, and if so, how he would know.

Drake jokingly answered, “People do it all the time… People also say that I got a BBL, right? They call me BBL Drizzy, so that's true. I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?"

After trading a few jokes with Althoff about whether she checked him out when he entered, Drake looked back on the shirtless mirror selfie that fueled the ab-sculpting speculation. “I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic,” he said. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard. They don't look like that. You saw them.”

Drake went on to reveal that Althoff had “asked to see” his abs earlier. “She asked me to see my abs, and I showed them to her,” he said. She sarcastically added, “The first thing I [said] when I got off the plane was like, ‘Can I see your abs?’ And then you were like, ‘Sure.’ And that was it, and I was like, ‘Wow, you're so hot.’” See the full clip above.

As some may remember, Metro Boomin uploaded the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental to his SoundCloud as a free-for-all last year. The beat sampled comedian KingWillonius’ parody soul track of the same name, only with the BPM bumped up to 150.

In a twist of fate, Drake ended up spitting over the beat himself on Sexyy Red’s In Sexyy We Trust cut “U My Everything.” Hear it below.