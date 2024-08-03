Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is known for allowing his haircut to mark his musical eras. Whether it be the Comeback Season fade with the part, or the heart-shaped design that defined the Certified Lover Boy era or the braids for For All The Dogs, hair has always been integral to each album.

In a new post on his Instagram story, Drake shared a selfie with a fresh fade without his signature waves. It is common for men who recently cut their longer hair to have to build their waves back over time. The picture came in celebration of winning over $950,000 in a bet after Jon “Bones” Jones won his fight against Stipe Miocic. Shortly after the selfie, he shared a photograph of DeVante Swing, a member of the popular ‘90s R&B group Jodeci. This is a nod to Drake’s well-known B-side collaboration with J. Cole titled, “Jodeci Freestyle.”

On the track, he raps, “Before you come to my city just know yourself/ Know where you at/ I'm good in every town, I'ma be there doing shows where you at/ The lights hit women screaming like Jodeci's back, n**ga.”

These bars came before his father, Dennis Graham, chimes in with an interlude exclaiming, “That’s where all that shit comes from… man I mean like/ The music that you and I used to listen to ahh.. was just../ Absolutely phenomenal, because we went through it all/ We went through errythang.../ I remember you loved Jodeci/ I mean like studied, you even made me a CD.”

Could Drake cutting his hair and showing love to Jodeci be alluding to R&B Drizzy coming back in full effect? Many people are excited about his forthcoming collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which would mark Drake’s third collaborative album with another artist. This one is expected to be his most R&B-leaning album yet, following his primarily Hip Hop collaborations with Future on What A Time To Be Alive and 21 Savage on Her Loss.

Although the two OVO stars have not shared an official release date, fans are anxiously awaiting the heavily teased project from two of Toronto’s hottest acts.