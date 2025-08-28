Image Image Credit George Pimentel/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake with his former “Degrassi” co-stars in Toronto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before becoming the Grammy-winning artist who dominated Hip Hop with chart-topping hits, Drake was Aubrey Graham — best known to “Degrassi: The Next Generation” fans as the character Jimmy Brooks. In the upcoming documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, he reflects on how the series shaped his life and career. Fellow co-stars like Shenae Grimes-Beech, Miriam McDonald, Stefan Brogren, and Amanda Stepto also appear.

In the trailer unveiled Wednesday (Aug. 27), Drake recalled personal struggles as a youth: “I didn't have a great time in high school. I just didn't really fit in.” Things changed when his mom revealed life-changing news — he landed the role of Jimmy. “I just grabbed my bag and left,” he said, noting the show became the start of a “wild journey.” He also reflected on how “one of [his] first kisses” took place during filming.

Premiering Sept. 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Lisa Rideout-directed film will dive “beneath the surface of [the show’s] success to reveal the more complicated truth.” According to the trailer’s description, “Through archival footage and intimate interviews with cast, crew and fans, the series explores both the empowering impact the show had on its audience and the personal struggles faced by its young stars. Honest, emotional, and eye-opening, this documentary examines what it really took to build Canada’s most iconic teen franchise.”

While Drake’s superstar status today might overshadow his early acting career, “Degrassi” remains a key chapter in his origin story. He reminded fans of that in 2018 with the video for the single “I’m Upset.” The Karena Evans-directed clip transformed into a full-blown reunion, with several members of the iconic cast returning to the halls of their fictional school. Even Jay and Silent Bob’s Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith — the latter of whom appears in Degrassi: Whatever It Takes — made cameos for the Scorpion standout.