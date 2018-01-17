Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake has definitely had some rough luck betting on sports over the years, but according to him, the “Drake curse” isn’t a thing. On Monday (May 19), in a Stake promo, the “Hotline Bling” rapper jokingly brushed off the idea that teams or athletes lose after he puts money on them.

“I feel like I don’t play sports, so, whether I pick the wrong team or not…,” Drake jokes at the start of the clip. “If I could get out there on the field and win for all your favorite teams, I would, but… Nah, the Drake curse is funny to me, honestly.”

Drake then backed up his point by mentioning the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Finals win, thanks largely to Kawhi Leonard shooting a buzzer-beater in Game 7. “If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi would have never hit that shot. We would have never beat the [Golden State] Warriors,” the OVO rapper argued.

Later in the video, Drake humorously admits, “I am a flawed sports bettor. I will not deny that.” He continues, “I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there’ll be plenty more content in the future for you to confirm your theories ‘cause for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out.” That being said, he’s still optimistic: “One day, I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane, and then everybody’s just going to be like, ‘Shh,’ on quiet mode.”

Drake Has A History Of Losing Sports Bets

Funnily enough, Drake’s Stake advertisement came not long after he bet $1 million on the Maple Leafs, only to see them get crushed 6-1 by the Florida Panthers on Sunday (May 18). According to CBS Sports, the Canadian hitmaker jokingly blamed the loss on the "Bieber curse," since Justin and Hailey Bieber were in the crowd for Game 7.

His sports betting woes continued throughout 2024. He lost a hefty $355,000 betting on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul. Just months before that, he lost $500,000 — not once, but twice — first on the Dallas Mavericks beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, then again on the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup.