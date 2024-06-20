Image Image Credit 305pics/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake premiered “What Did I Miss?” in a livestream filmed inside a Toronto ice warehouse.

The track includes subliminal shots that fans believe target Kendrick Lamar and former collaborators.

The campaign for Drake’s upcoming LP — presumed to be titled Iceman — seems to be well underway.

Drake has returned to the spotlight with a new solo single, and he’s making it clear that old wounds from his feud with Kendrick Lamar still linger. On Friday night (July 5), the Toronto superstar unveiled “What Did I Miss?” in a surprise livestream. While the rollout leaned into icy aesthetics, the song’s subject matter burns hot with tension.

Backed by a stacked production team including Tay Keith, OZ, London Cyr, and FNZ, the track heard Drake reflecting on the aftermath of his high-profile lyrical battle with Lamar and targeted the people he feels distanced themselves during the conflict.

“Askin’ me, ‘How did it feel?’ Can’t say it didn’t surprise me,” Drake rapped. “Last time I looked to my right, you n**gas was standing beside me, how can some people I love hang around p**sies who try me?”

The jabs continue in the second verse with a line that references Lamar’s star-studded Juneteenth concert back in 2024: “I saw bro went to ‘Pop Out’ with them, but been d**k-riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

Though Drake didn't explicitly identify anyone, fans online have speculated about possible targets. Attendees of “The Pop Out” included past collaborators like YG, Mustard, and Ty Dolla Sign, leading some to believe those lines could reference them. Others have floated The Weeknd and Rick Ross as potential subjects, based on their recent alignment with Lamar during the feud. For their parts, Rozay released a diss track titled “Champagne Moments,” while The Weeknd raised eyebrows on Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU LPs.

Future, another longtime Drake collaborator, hasn’t named his Canadian counterpart directly but did post a cryptic tweet shortly after the track’s release: “Ima always choose being a real one over anything…” Given the timing, many interpreted it as a subtle response. Still, none of the speculation has been confirmed, and Drake’s lyrics remain open to interpretation.

The aforementioned “Iceman Episode 1” doubled as both a music video and marketing spectacle. Filmed inside The Iceman, a small family-run ice warehouse in Toronto, the hourlong video included scenes of Drake performing in a walk-in freezer and driving a branded ice truck through the city. Fans spotted him mid-route, while phone calls flooded the business’s lines.

Jake Silva, who runs The Iceman with his father, said the opportunity came suddenly. “I got a call, basically on Wednesday (July 2), and they asked me if I’d be willing to lend my workplace for a shoot... it just grew from there,” he told CTV News. “I’m incredibly appreciative that they were willing to spotlight our small ice business. It means a lot.”

The rollout continues to fuel speculation that Iceman is the title of Drake’s next album. Though no release date has been announced, the coordinated branding — from the truck to the website to his Instagram teases — makes it clear that a new era is underway.