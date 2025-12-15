Image Image Credit Eugene Gologursky / Stringer via Getty Images and Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ebro Darden speaks onstage during The Fast Company Innovation Festival and Drake smiles during a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings at the Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Last Friday (Dec. 12), Ebro Darden revealed that his HOT 97 show was cancelled, and while plenty of people were upset that “Ebro in the Morning” possibly won’t be on the air anymore, Drake definitely wasn’t one of them.

Under a video of Darden explaining why the show was ending — posted by Toronto-based outlet @keep6ixsolid — Drake dropped an axe emoji in the comments. On Sunday (Dec. 14) afternoon, the radio personality responded by accusing the “Hotline Bling” artist of standing on the right (or, in other words, being a conservative): “Drake is ‘right wing.’”

Per Complex, Darden suggested that HOT 97 cut him because they wanted his “s**t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive s**t out the way” He also claimed that the owners “don’t give a f**k about Hip Hop or Black music,” and are simply focused on raising money.

“They give a f**k about access,” Darden said. “They give a f**k about going with their little nerdy friends to the concerts because that helps them raise money. They’ve been trying to get to me for years, bro.”

Obviously, Darden has given some pretty hot takes since “Ebro in the Morning” first began airing. Fans might especially remember him saying Tinashe has a “ghetto-a** name,” or telling Lil Uzi Vert that the then-mumble rappers of their generation would be “struggling” once they hit 27 or 28.

Understandably, some listeners have been waiting for Darden’s downfall, even though he’s delivered some legendary interviews with artists like Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, Chris Brown and Tyler, The Creator, to name a few.

When it comes to Drake, specifically, the Canadian hitmaker and Darden have been at odds for a long time. In 2023, during Apple Music’s “Rap Life Review,” the radio host argued that Drizzy has never had “anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.”