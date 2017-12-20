Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem and Barack Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vice President Kamala Harris has been bringing out a plethora of Hip Hop and R&B heavyweights ahead of the U.S. presidential election. In August, Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo threw their support behind the candidate in Atlanta, while Usher formally endorsed her over the weekend.

Adding to the list, Eminem is expected to come out for Harris’ Detroit rally on Tuesday (Oct. 22) evening, CNN reported earlier in the day. The “Houdini” rapper is expected to introduce former President Barack Obama instead of putting on a traditional performance.

In 2020, Eminem granted Joe Biden permission to use his “Lose Yourself” in a 45-second commercial titled “One Opportunity.” The black-and-white advertisement included footage of the president and Harris at the Michigan State Fairgrounds.

It’s also worth mentioning that in 2017, Slim Shady took a dig at Trump in his sit-down with Vulture. “All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him,” he told the publication. “I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”

He continued, “At what point do you — a working-class citizen, someone who’s trying to make s**t better for you and your family — think this guy who’s never known struggle his entire f**king life, who avoided the military because of bone spurs [and] who says he’s a billionaire, is really looking out for you? He’s got people brainwashed.”

Tuesday will mark the Harris-Walz campaign’s second time in Detroit within the span of a week. On Saturday (Oct. 19), Lizzo said, “This is the swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts… If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: It’s about damn time!”