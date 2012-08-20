Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Eve and Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Sept. 23), Eve took a moment to reciprocate the love Nicki Minaj showed her after learning about the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper’s memoir confession.

“Thank you so much for this. I really appreciate it,” she shared on Twitter. “I have nothing but respect and am so proud to have seen you grow from strength to strength over the years as an artist [and] mom, and [you] always stayed true to yourself. Lord knows it’s not easy for us, y’all.”

“Thank you for all the kind words and blessings to my family. [It] goes without saying the feeling is mutual,” Eve concluded.

Earlier in the month, the Philadelphia native opened up about going to therapy after discovering she and Minaj were tapped for Barbershop: The Next Cut. The 2016 film, which served as the third installment in its franchise, also featured the likes of Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Common, and Regina Hall.

“We got along well and shot our scenes together with no problems. It was nothing like what I had expected, but again, I am thankful that I prepared myself for it,” Eve penned. “I thought I was going to resent her, and really all I felt was compassion. I remembered being that person, the girl who felt like she had to do it all.”

Minaj responded to the “Who’s That Girl?” excerpt on Sunday (Sept. 22). She expressed, “The various things you’ve shared recently are groundbreaking — in my opinion — for so many reasons. First, thank you. The level of grace, the level of emotional and spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable and transparent is a sign of true peace, happiness, fulfillment, and mastery of self.”

It’s been quite a busy year for the Pink Friday 2 rapper, who is currently on the road to promote her latest album. The trek is scheduled to end at the UBS Arena in her hometown of Queens on Oct. 11.