Although the compilation didn’t drop on his birthday as originally teased, Travis Scott finally gave fans a taste of the highly anticipated JACKBOYS 2 on Wednesday (April 30) night. Directed by White Trash Tyler and Harmony Korine, the VHS-style preview came alongside new music from the Houston rapper.

“Merry Christmas 'round this b**ch, wasn't really merry / Halloween like every day more ordinary, okay / Platinum s**s and princess cuts for the tooth fairy,” Scott spat over the visuals, which also featured a quick cameo from Sheck Wes. The “Mo Bamba” hitmaker is among the several artists expected to appear on the project, alongside Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Chase B and Wallie the Sensei.

Watch the teaser here, and get all the details we have so far about JACKBOYS 2 below.

‘JACKBOYS 2’ Is Seemingly Getting A Film Companion

Alongside the album itself, it seems like fans might also get treated to an accompanying film. Among the many merch items available for pre-order — like six different box sets — Scott’s official website listed several DVD cases with their covers reading, “A film directed by Harmony Korine.” The director is known for films like Gummo, Spring Breakers and most recently, Baby Invasion, which could serve as an indication of what to expect.

It May Feature Production From Travis Scott

In an April cover story with Complex, Scott revealed that he’s “been really into beat making” lately. After getting tired of hearing the “same beats and the same drums” everywhere, he decided to take matters into his own hands, and fans might hear the results on JACKBOYS 2.

He's already helped produce tracks like Don Toliver’s “After Party” and “Candy” from 2020’s Heaven Or Hell and has been previewing plenty of new material with Wes. When asked if he's interested in doing more production for them, Scott told the publication, “Yeah, for sure, and I have before. Sheck’s about to drop this year, and Don drops every other year. So, we’re getting those things going.”

Travis Scott’s Mom Wanted It To Drop On His Birthday

Earlier in the week, in a birthday tribute to his mom, Scott revealed he’d already played her the full upcoming album. “P.S. I PLAYED [HER] JACKBOYS 2," he captioned throwback photos of them together. "SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY, BABY JACK."

It Will Serve As A Follow-Up To 2019’s ‘JACKBOYS’

The forthcoming compilation is set to follow Scott’s original JACKBOYS, which went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. The seven-track effort came with a Lil Baby and Rosalía-assisted remix of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” “OUT WEST” featuring Young Thug, and perhaps most recognizable, “GATTI BOYS” with Pop Smoke. Other notable appearances included Quavo and Offset, who teamed up with Toliver on “HAD ENOUGH.”